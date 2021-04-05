Petrol and diesel price today 5 April 2021: Fuel prices unchanged; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.98 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.96 per litre. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were unchanged today. The price of petrol and diesel has been the same for nearly a week now after falling across major cities on March 30, 2021. Nation Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 90.56 per litre, diesel in the city was priced at Rs 80.87 per litre. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.98 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.98 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.96 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Currently, the base price of petrol is Rs 32.79 per litre followed by a freight charge of Rs 0.28 per litre. The dealer is charged 33.07 per litre for petrol to which Rs 32.90 per litre excise duty is added, along with dealer commission of Rs 3.69, and VAT of Rs 20.90 per litre. This makes the final price of petrol in Delhi of Rs 90.56 per litre.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.58 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.88 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.75 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.27 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.59 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.75 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.16 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.20 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.33 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.45 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.43 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.14 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.57 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.45 per litre

Crude Oil price update

Crude oil prices eased as OPEC+ decided to increase output over the coming months. Brent crude futures were down at $64.70 per barrel while the US WTI crude was at $61.32 per barrel, according to Reuters.