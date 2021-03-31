Petrol and diesel price today 31 March 2021: Fuel prices unchanged; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel rate on March 31, 2021, remain the same as yesterday across major metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and others.
Petrol and Diesel prices were slashed yesterday.
(Image: REUTERS)
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were unchanged today. The price of petrol and diesel fell across major cities yesterday after having remained the same for five consecutive days. Nation Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 90.56 per litre, diesel in the city was priced at Rs 80.87 per litre. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.98 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.98 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.96 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.
Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune
Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.58 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.88 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.75 per litre
Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.27 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.59 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.75 per litre
Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.16 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.20 per litre
Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.33 per litre
Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.45 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.43 per litre
Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.14 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.57 per litre
Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.45 per litre
Crude Oil price update
With the Suez Canal now open focus shifts to OPEC and its allies ahead of their meeting. Traders are looking ahead on how the oil cartel will decide on production cuts. Brent Crude was up 15 cents at $64.29 per barrel. WTI Crude also gained to trade at $60.70, recouping losses suffered in the previous session, according to Reuters.