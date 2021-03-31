  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petrol and diesel price today 31 March 2021: Fuel prices unchanged; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

By: |
March 31, 2021 8:38 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel rate on March 31, 2021, remain the same as yesterday across major metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and others.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaPetrol and Diesel prices were slashed yesterday. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were unchanged today. The price of petrol and diesel fell across major cities yesterday after having remained the same for five consecutive days. Nation Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 90.56 per litre, diesel in the city was priced at Rs 80.87 per litre. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.98 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.98 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.96 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. 

Related News

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

  • Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.58 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.88 per litre
  • Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.75 per litre
  • Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.27 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.59 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.75 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.16 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.20 per litre
  • Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.33 per litre
  • Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.45 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.43 per litre
  • Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.14 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.57 per litre
  • Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.45 per litre

Crude Oil price update

With the Suez Canal now open focus shifts to OPEC and its allies ahead of their meeting. Traders are looking ahead on how the oil cartel will decide on production cuts. Brent Crude was up 15 cents at $64.29 per barrel. WTI Crude also gained to trade at $60.70, recouping losses suffered in the previous session, according to Reuters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Crude oilDieselPetrol Price
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Petrol and diesel price today 31 March 2021 Fuel prices unchanged check rates in Mumbai Delhi other cities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Food regulator bans blending of mustard oil with other edible oils
2Petrol and diesel price today 30 March 2021: Fuel prices slashed; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities
3Popular with millennials, fruit wines are here to stay