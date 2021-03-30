  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petrol and diesel price today 30 March 2021: Fuel prices slashed; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

By:
March 30, 2021 9:02 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel rate on March 30 were less than yesterday. Prices remained the highest in Mumbai, among major cities.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaPetrol and Diesel prices were slashed on Tuesday. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel fell after remaining constant for five consecutive days. The price of petrol and diesel fell across major cities. Nation Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 90.56 per litre, down 22 paise from yesterday while Diesel in the city was priced at Rs 80.87 per litre, down 23 paise from yesterday. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.98 per litre for Petrol.  Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.98 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.96 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. 

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

  • Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.58 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.88 per litre
  • Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.75 per litre
  • Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.27 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.59 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.75 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.16 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.20 per litre
  • Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.33 per litre
  • Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.45 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.43 per litre
  • Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.14 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.57 per litre
  • Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.45 per litre

Crude Oil price update

With the Suez Canal now open and traffic steadily going back to normal, oil prices fell. Brent Crude was down at $64.83 per barrel on Tuesday. WTI Crude was down at $61.55 a barrel, according to Reuters.

