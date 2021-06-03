Petrol and diesel price today 3 June 2021: No increase in rates today; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Fuel rates have been hiked 17 times since May 4. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were kept unchanged on Thursday across major cities for the second day straight. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 94.49 per litre, while diesel in the capital city costs Rs 85.38 litre today. Since May 4, rates have been hiked 17 times. Petrol price in Delhi has been increased by Rs 3.94 in May, while diesel price has surged Rs 4.47 per lire. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities at Rs 100.72 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 92.69 per litre. Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 105.52 per litre and Rs 98.32 a litre, respectively. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 95.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.12 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 94.50 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.23 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 100.34 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.90 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 97.64 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.51 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 98.20 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.08 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 91.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.85 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 96.55 per litre; Diesel prices – 88.29 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices 90.89 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.04 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 92.33 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.97 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices continued to move higher on Thursday morning as the demand outlook continued to improve in some parts of the globe. US WTI crude futures traded at $6.27 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were at $71.84 per barrel, according to Reuters.