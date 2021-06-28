  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petrol and diesel price today 28 June 2021: fuel rates unchanged; check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, here

By: |
Updated: June 28, 2021 8:34 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel rate on June 28 was left unchanged after two days of successive hikes. The fuel rate in Mumbai continues to be the highest among metros.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in India Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of Petrol and Diesel was left unchanged by oil marketing companies today, taking a breather after two consecutive hikes. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 98.46 per litre while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.90 per litre today. Rates have increased making it 31 times since May 4. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 7.77, while diesel price has surged Rs 8.48 per litre since the rates started increasing. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 104.56 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 96.42 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Related News

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 99.49 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.46 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 98.30 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.75 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 104.15 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.54 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 101.75 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.25 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 102.32 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.90 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 95.74 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.39 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 100.54 per litre; Diesel prices – 91.83 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 94.69 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.54 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 96.18 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.49 per litre

Crude Oil price

Recovery in demand continued to push crude oil prices higher on Monday morning. Brent crude August futures traded at $76.40 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate August futures were up at $74.30 a barrel, according to Reuters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

DieselPetrol Price
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Petrol and diesel price today 28 June 2021 fuel rates unchanged check prices in Delhi Mumbai Pune here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Edible oil imports seen surging 65%: High global prices inflate import bill, over a third goes to govt as taxes
2Slow start to Kharif sowing; acreage of some pulses, soyabean high
3Govt panel for jute to meet on June 30, discuss reservation for packaging of commodities