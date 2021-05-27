Petrol and diesel price today 27 May 2021: Rates nears Rs 100 mark; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked 14 times this month. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were once again hiked across major cities on Thursday, making it the 14th increase in fuel rates. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 93.68 per litre, an increase of 24 paise while diesel in the capital city costs Rs 84.61 litre today, up 29 paise. Petrol price in Delhi has been increased by Rs 3.28 so far in May, while diesel price has surged Rs 3.88 per lire. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities at Rs 99.94 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 91.87 per litre. Petrol rates in Mumbai are inching closer to the Rs 100 mark. Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 97.49 a litre, respectively. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 95.28 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.39 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 93.72 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.46 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 99.56 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.10 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 96.80 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.70 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 97.36 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.24 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 91.29 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.08 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 95.86 per litre; Diesel prices – 87.52 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices 90.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 84.27 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 91.54 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.19 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices came down on Thursday morning. US WTI crude futures for July traded at $66.02 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were at $68.76 per barrel, according to Reuters.