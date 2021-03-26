  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petrol and diesel price today 26 March 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged; rates highest in Mumbai

By:
March 26, 2021 9:04 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel rate remained the same as yesterday on March 26. Prices were highest in Mumbai.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaFuel prices remained unchanged today after having slipped for two consecutive days. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel remain unchanged today after having slipped for two consecutive days. The price of petrol and diesel fell for the first time on March 24, across major cities, after having remained the same for three consecutive weeks. Nation Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 90.78 per litre while Diesel in the city was priced at Rs 81.10 per litre, down 21 paise and 20 paise, respectfully from yesterday. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 97.19 per litre for Petrol.  Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 97.19 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 88.20 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. 

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

  • Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.10 per litre
  • Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.98 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.98 per litre
  • Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.83 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.51 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.82 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.99 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.39 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.45 per litre
  • Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 89.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.56 per litre
  • Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.67 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.66 per litre
  • Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.36 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.80 per litre
  • Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.73 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.68 per litre

Crude Oil inches higher

With the Suez Canal blockage expected to cause a delay in delivery of fuel, crude oil prices moved higher after having remained volatile for the last few trading sessions. WTI Crude Oil settled at $59.31 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent Crude was trading at $62.62 a barrel. Both Brent and WTI had plunged nearly 4% in the previous session. “There was no specific news behind the sharp drop in oil overnight. The Suez Canal blockage’s transitory nature gave way to general nervousness around rising COVID -19 cases in Europe, India, and Brazil,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi.

