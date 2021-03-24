Petrol and diesel price today 24 March 2021: Fuel prices slip first time in 3 weeks, rates highest in Mumbai

Prices of Petrol and Diesel fell for the first time in three weeks. (image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel fell for the first time in three weeks on March 24. The price of petrol and diesel fell across major cities after having remained the same for three consecutive weeks. Nation Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 90.99 per litre while Diesel in the city was priced at Rs 81.30 per litre, down 18 paise and 17 paise, respectfully. Fuel prices were highest in Mumbai a Rs 97.40 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 97.40 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 88.42 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.25 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.29 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 91.18 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 84.18 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 97.04 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.72 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 94.04 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.21 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.61 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.67 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 89.24 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.76 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.87 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.86 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.56 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.00 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.94 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.88 per litre

Crude Oil moves lower

Crude oil prices were down on Wednesday. WTI Crude was down to $57.56 a barrel while Brent Crude price for May was at $60.62 per barrel. News reports claim the prices were volatile owing to blockage in the Suez Canal. “It is perhaps too early to start speculating about the outcome of next week’s OPEC meeting. Still, the weakness in oil this week seems to have validated the cautious view expressed by Saudi Arabia at the last meeting. It increases the probability of yet another rollover of current production levels,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi.