Petrol and diesel price today 23 March 2021: Fuel costliest in Mumbai, check rates in Delhi, other metros here

March 23, 2021 9:34 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel rate on March 23 remained unchanged in Delhi, Mumbai and other metro cities of India.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel remained unchanged on March 23. The price of petrol and diesel across major cities has now remained the same for three consecutive weeks. Nation Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 91.17 per litre while Diesel in the city was priced at Rs 81.47 per litre. Fuel prices were highest in Mumbai a Rs 97.57 per litre for Petrol.  Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest today at Rs 97.57 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 88.60 per litre. This massive divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. At current levels the base price, paid by the dealer, is Rs 33.26 per litre, to this, freight charges of Rs 0.28 per litre have been added. Excise Duty on petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 32.90 per litre while the average dealer commission was at Rs 3.69 per litre. VAT charges on petrol stood at Rs 21.04 per litre. This adds up to the current price of Petrol in Delhi.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

  • Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 93.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.45 per litre
  • Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 91.35 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 84.35 per litre
  • Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 97.21 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.90 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 94.22 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.37 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.86 per litre
  • Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 89.38 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.91 per litre
  • Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 93.05 per litre; Diesel prices – 84.03 per litre
  • Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.73 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.17 per litre
  • Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 89.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 82.05 per litre

Crude Oil prices move lower

Concerns about a slowdown in vaccine rollout in Europe and renewed lockdown guidelines across some countries pushed crude oil prices lower. US WTI was trading at $60.94 per barrel while Brent crude was down at $63.94 per barrel. “Sentiment continues to run cool as Europe seems determined to find a way to trigger another virus surge, consistently aiming at their own feet rather than their citizen’s arms,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi. “Oil prices are not recovering anywhere towards signalling a return of the bulls just yet. Indeed, this could be suggesting the upcoming OPEC meeting as a possible overhanging risk beyond the current roll carry uncertainty,” he added.

Crude oilDieselPetrol Price
