Petrol and diesel price today 21 July 2021: Rates unchanged once again; check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, here

The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to various factors including local VAT in different cities. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune: The prices of Petrol and Diesel were left unchanged at record highs for the fourth day straight on Wednesday by oil marketing companies. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.87 per litre. Fuel prices have increased 41 times since May 4 and ten times this month already. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, while diesel price has surged Rs 10.80 per litre since the rates started increasing more than 2 months back. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 97.45 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to various factors including local VAT in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 102.49 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.39 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 102.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.02 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 107.39 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.54 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 105.25 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.26 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.83 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.96 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 99.02 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.34 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.85 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.81 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.93 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.50 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 99.46 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.47 per litre

Crude Oil price

Oil prices continued to fall on Wednesday helped by OPEC+ decision to boost output, a reported increase in US oil inventories, and the resurgence of Covid-19 across the USA and Europe. Brent crude futures were down at $69.03 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $66.85 a barrel, according to Reuters.