Petrol and diesel price today: Diesel rate falls for 3rd consecutive day; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

By: |
August 20, 2021 8:32 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol rate on August 20 was left unchanged but diesel price was trimmed again across Delhi, Mumbai, other metro cities.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of diesel was trimmed by oil market companies for the third day straight on Friday, while petrol rate remained the same for the 34th consecutive day. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.27 per litre, down 20 paise from yesterday. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, since May 4. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 96.84 per litre, down 20 paise. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT factors in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 99.47 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.84 per litre
-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 102.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.32 per litre
-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 107.39 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.93 per litre
-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 105.25 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.65 per litre
-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.83 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.33 per litre
-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 99.02 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.78 per litre
-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.85 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.22 per litre
-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.93 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.93 per litre
-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 99.46 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.89 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices steadied on Friday after falling for six consecutive days as rising covid-19 cases caught investors off-guard. Brent crude futures were trading at $66.72 per barrel on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $64.04 a barrel, according to Reuters.

