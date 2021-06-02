Petrol and diesel price today 2 June 2021: Rates unchanged today; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel rate on June 2 was left unchanged. Cities such as Mumbai and Pune have breached the Rs 100 mark in petrol price.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were kept unchanged on Wednesday across major cities. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 94.49 per litre, while diesel in the capital city costs Rs 85.38 litre today. So far, since May 4, rates have been hiked 17 times. Petrol price in Delhi has been increased by Rs 3.94 in May, while diesel price has surged Rs 4.47 per lire. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities at Rs 100.72 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 92.69 per litre. Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 105.52 per litre and Rs 98.32 a litre, respectively. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.
Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune
-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 95.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.12 per litre
-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 94.50 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.23 per litre
-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 100.34 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.90 per litre
-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 97.64 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.51 per litre
-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 98.20 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.08 per litre
-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 91.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.85 per litre
-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 96.55 per litre; Diesel prices – 88.29 per litre
-Chandigarh: Petrol prices 90.89 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.04 per litre
-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 92.33 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.97 per litre
Crude Oil price
Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday morning as OPEC+ decided to stick to their plan of restoring some oil supply in June and July. US WTI crude futures traded at $68.05 per barrel, while Brent crude futures surged to trade at $70.62 per barrel, according to Reuters.
