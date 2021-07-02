Petrol and diesel price today 2 July 2021: Rates hiked once again; check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune here

Petrol price has been revised three times this week. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of Petrol was revised upwards once again on Friday morning by oil market companies today while diesel rates remained steady. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 99.16 per litre, up 35 paise since yesterday. Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.18 per litre today, same as yesterday. Fuel prices have increased 32 times since May 4 and thrice this week. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 8.47, while diesel price has surged Rs 8.76 per litre since the rates started increasing. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 105.24 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 96.72 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to various factors including local VAT in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 100.13 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.72 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 99.04 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.03 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 104.82 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.83 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 102.48 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.54 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 103.05 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.20 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 96.42 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.67 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 101.22 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.11 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 95.36 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.81 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 96.86 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.78 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil price were steady on Friday morning as OPEC+ meeting was delayed. Brent crude futures traded at $75.88 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $75.28 a barrel, according to Reuters.