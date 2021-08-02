Petrol and diesel price today 2 August 2021: Rates sit at record highs; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Fuel rates have been increased 41 times since May 4. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The prices of Petrol and Diesel have now been left untouched by oil marketing companies for the sixteenth consecutive day. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.87 per litre. Fuel prices have increased 41 times since May 4, now sitting at all-time highs. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, while diesel price has surged Rs 10.80 per litre since the rates started increasing more than 2 months back. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 97.45 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT factors in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 102.49 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.39 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 102.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.02 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 107.39 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.54 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 105.25 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.26 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.83 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.96 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 99.02 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.34 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.85 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.81 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.93 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.50 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 99.46 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.47 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns grew around demand. Brent crude futures were trading at $74.29 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $72.98 a barrel, according to Reuters.