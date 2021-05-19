  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petrol and diesel price today 19 May 2021: Rates unchanged today; check prices in Delhi, Mumbai here

Updated: May 19, 2021 8:41 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel rates were left unchanged today on May 19. Fuel cost in Mumbai is the highest among metro cities.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaPetrol and diesel rates were left unchanged today. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were left unchanged today. So far this month, rates have been increased 10 times. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 92.85 per litre, while diesel in the capital city costs Rs 83.51 litre today. Petrol price in Delhi has been increased by Rs 2.45 so far in May, while diesel price has surged Rs 2.78 per lire. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities at Rs 99.14 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 90.71 per litre. Petrol rates in Mumbai are inching closer to the Rs 100 mark. Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 103.80 per litre and Rs 96.30 a litre, respectively. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.  

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 94.54 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.34 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 92.92per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.35 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 98.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.96 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 95.94 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.53 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 96.50 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.04 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 90.66 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.97 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 95.05 per litre; Diesel prices – 86.41 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices 89.31 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.17 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 90.73 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 84.09 per litre

Crude Oil price falls

Crude oil price continued to see-saw on Wednesday morning, this time slipping lower. US WTI crude was down 1.1% to trade at $64.76 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were also down 1.1% to trade at $67.98 per barrel, according to Reuters. 

Crude oilDieselPetrol Price
