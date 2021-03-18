Petrol and diesel price today 18 March 2021: Rates remain unchanged; Check prices in Delhi, other cities here

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest today at Rs 97.57 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 88.60 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel remained unchanged once again. On March 18, the price of petrol and diesel across major cities was the same as yesterday, marking the eighteenth consecutive day on unchanged prices. Nation Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 91.17 per litre while Diesel in the city was priced at Rs 81.47 per litre. Fuel prices were highest in Mumbai a Rs 97.57 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest today at Rs 97.57 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 88.60 per litre. This massive divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. On Tuesday, the base price, paid by the dealer, was Rs 33.26 per litre, to this, freight charges of Rs 0.28 per litre were added. Excise Duty on petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 32.90 per litre while the average dealer commission was at Rs 3.69 per litre. VAT charges on petrol stood at Rs 21.04 per litre. This adds up to the current price of Petrol in Delhi.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 93.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.45 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 91.35 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 84.35 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 97.21 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.90 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 94.22 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.37 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.86 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 89.38 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.91 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 93.05 per litre; Diesel prices – 84.03 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.73 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.17 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 89.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 82.05 per litre

Crude Oil price continues to slip

Crude oil prices have extended their losses for this week. Brent crude was down 12 cents to $67.88 per barrel. Prices have been slipping with worries emerging in Europe over vaccine rollout hitting fuel demand going ahead. “Oil prices that remain crimped by more countries in Europe suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine didn’t get much help from the EIA data as US crude inventories built by 2.4 million barrels last week and are up 38 million barrels over the previous three weeks due to low refinery utilisation following the winter freeze-off—walking back some of the more bullish for oil inferences from the API estimate the day prior,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi.