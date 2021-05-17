Petrol and diesel price today 17 May 2021: Rates remain unchanged; check prices in Mumbai, Delhi here

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were unchanged today after having increased nine time so far this month. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 92.58 per litre, while diesel in the capital city costs Rs 83.22 litre today. Petrol price in Delhi has increased by Rs 2.18 so far in May, while diesel price has surged Rs 2.49 per lire. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities at Rs 98.88 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 90.40 per litre. Petrol rates in Mumbai are inching closer to the Rs 100 mark. Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 103.52 per litre and Rs 95.99 a litre, respectively. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 94.31 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.07 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 92.67 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.06 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 98.51 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.66 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 95.66 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.22 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 96.22 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.73 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 90.45 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.68 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 94.78 per litre; Diesel prices – 86.12 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 89.05 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 82.89 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 90.47 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.80 per litre

Crude Oil price falls

Supply concerns eased on Monday morning, forcing crude oil price to move lower. US WTI crude futures traded at $65.30 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were down at $68.63 per barrel, according to Reuters.