Petrol and diesel price today 17 June 2021: Rates at record highs; Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were left unchanged on Thursday by oil marketing companies. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.66 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 87.41 per litre today. Rates have been hiked 25 times since May 4. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 5.97, while diesel price has surged Rs 6.38 per litre since the rate revision began. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 102.82 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 94.84 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. The rising prices have forced the cost of petrol to breach Rs 100 mark in seven states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 97.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.04 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 96.58 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.25 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 102.42 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.99 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 99.89 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.66 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 100.46 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.28 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 93.98 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.89 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 98.78 per litre; Diesel prices – 90.33 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 92.96 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.05 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 94.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.00 per litre

Crude Oil price

On Thursday morning, crude oil prices cooled down after rising for five days straight. Brent crude traded at $73.65 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down at $71.46 a barrel, according to Reuters.