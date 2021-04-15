Petrol and diesel price today 15 April 2021: Fuel rates cut after 15 days; check price in Mumbai, Delhi here

Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.83 per litre for Petrol. (image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were cut today after having remained unchanged for the last fifteen consecutive days. Today, the Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 90.40 per litre, 16 paise cheaper than yesterday, while the Diesel price was at Rs 80.73 per litre, down 14 paise. The previous cut in fuel prices had come on March 30. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.83 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.83 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.81 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Till yesterday, the base price of petrol is Rs 32.79 per litre followed by a freight charge of Rs 0.28 per litre. The dealer is charged 33.07 per litre for petrol to which Rs 32.90 per litre excise duty is added, along with dealer commission of Rs 3.69, and VAT of Rs 20.90 per litre.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.75 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.61 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.47 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.13 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.60 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 93.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.05 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.19 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.62 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.58 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 86.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.43 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.37 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.31 per litre

Crude Oil price near one-month high

Crude oil prices were sitting near their one-month highs on Thursday. US WTI crude traded at $62.9 per barrel, while the Brent crude futures were up at $66.37 per barrel, according to Reuters. “Oil surged on news of a large draw in products stocks. In the last week, crude stocks dropped 5.9 million barrels against forecasts for a 2.9 million draw. Distillate stocks down 2.1 million vs predictions for one million build. And the weaker US dollar confirmed oil trading is open for business again. A truly bullish oil report from the US, according to the headline numbers,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi.