Petrol and diesel price today 14 April 2021: Fuel rates remain steady for fifteenth day; check prices here

April 14, 2021 10:10 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel rate on April 14 remained the same as yesterday. Mumbai continues to have the highest fuel prices among metros.

Prices of Petrol and Diesel remain unchanged for the fifteenth consecutive day.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel remain unchanged today, holding steady for the fifteenth consecutive day. The price of petrol and diesel has been the same across major cities since rates were last revised on March 30, 2021. Nation Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 90.56 per litre, diesel in the city was priced at Rs 80.87 per litre. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.98 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.98 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.96 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Currently, the base price of petrol is Rs 32.79 per litre followed by a freight charge of Rs 0.28 per litre. The dealer is charged 33.07 per litre for petrol to which Rs 32.90 per litre excise duty is added, along with dealer commission of Rs 3.69, and VAT of Rs 20.90 per litre. This makes the final price of petrol in Delhi Rs 90.56 per litre.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

  • Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.58 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.88 per litre
  • Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.75 per litre
  • Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.27 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.59 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.75 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.16 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.20 per litre
  • Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.33 per litre
  • Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.77 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.72 per litre
  • Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.14 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.57 per litre
  • Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.45 per litre

Crude Oil price climbs

Crude oil prices moved higher once again on Wednesday. US WTI crude breached the $60 mark to trade at $60.46 per barrel, up 0.5%. Brent crude futures gained 0.4% to sit at $63.95 per barrel, according to Reuters. “Crude prices continued to drift higher most of the EU and NY sessions, reacting to the buoyant macro-outlook. However, momentum is still capped by new vaccine health concerns as the Adenoviral vector vaccine may have a problem and the continuing lockdown effects as traders await clear evidence of rising global demand,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi.

