Petrol and diesel price today 13 May 2021: Rates remain unchanged; check prices in Mumbai, Delhi here

By: |
May 13, 2021 12:15 PM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged today after having surged for three days straight.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaMumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities at Rs 98.36 per litre. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were unchanged today after having increased for three days straight earlier. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 92.05 per litre, while diesel in the capital city costs Rs 82.61 litre today. Petrol price in Delhi has increased by Rs 1.65 since last Tuesday, while diesel price has surged Rs 1.88 per lire. Prices have been rising rapidly this month. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities at Rs 98.36 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 89.75 per litre. Petrol rates in Mumbai are inching closer to the Rs 100 mark. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.  

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

  • Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 93.84 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.49 per litre
  • Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 92.16 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.45 per litre
  • Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 98.00 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.03 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 95.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.57 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 95.67 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.06 per litre
  • Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 90.04 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.07 per litre
  • Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 94.26 per litre; Diesel prices – 85.50 per litre
  • Chandigarh: Petrol prices 88.55 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 82.28 per litre
  • Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 89.96 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.19 per litre

Crude Oil price falls

Crude oil price fell on Thursday morning. US WTI crude futures for June traded at $65.41 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were down at $68.66 per barrel, according to Reuters. 

