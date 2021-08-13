Petrol and diesel price today 13 August 2021: Rates constant for 27th day; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, while diesel price has surged Rs 10.80 per litre since rates were first hiked more than 3 months back. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Oil marketing companies have left the price of petrol and diesel untouched today for the 27th consecutive day. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.87 per litre. Fuel prices have increased 41 times since May 4, now sitting at all-time highs. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, while diesel price has surged Rs 10.80 per litre since rates were first hiked more than 3 months back. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 97.45 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT factors in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 102.49 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.39 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 102.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.02 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 107.39 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.54 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 105.25 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.26 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.83 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.96 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 99.02 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.34 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.85 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.81 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.93 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.50 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 99.46 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.47 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices were down on Friday morning as fear of reduced demand amid rising covid-19 cases caught investors. Brent crude futures were trading at $71.00 per barrel on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $68.76 a barrel, according to Reuters. Last week WTI crude oil rates saw the biggest weekly decline in nine months while this week crude oil is set to end with marginal gains.

“Concerns as countries implement restrictive measures to curb their latest COVID-19 outbreaks continue to cloud the fuel demand outlook. However, the ongoing tensions in the Middle East between Iran and Israel helped cap the black liquid’s losses,” said Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio.