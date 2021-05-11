  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petrol and diesel price today 11 May 2021: Fuel rates continue to increase; check prices in Mumbai, Delhi here

May 11, 2021 8:50 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel rates continued to inch higher on Tuesday. Fuel price in Mumbai was moving closer to the Rs 100 per litre mark while in Delhi it is near the Rs 92 mark.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaNow prices have been rising for two consecutive day. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel was hiked for the second consecutive day today. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 91.80 per litre, up 27 paise since yesterday. Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 82.36 litre, an increase of 30 paise. Prices were hiked for four consecutive days last week. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities at Rs 98.12 per litre, up 26 paise since yesterday. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 89.48 per litre, a jump of 31 paise. Petrol rates in Mumbai are inching closer to the Rs 100 mark. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.  Petrol price in Delhi has increased by Rs 1.40 since last Tuesday, while diesel price has surged Rs 1.63 per lire.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

  • Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 93.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.25 per litre
  • Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 91.92 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.20 per litre
  • Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 97.76 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.77 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 94.85 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.31 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 95.41 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.79 per litre
  • Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 89.85 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 82.82 per litre
  • Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 94.02 per litre; Diesel prices – 85.25 per litre
  • Chandigarh: Petrol prices 88.31 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 82.03 per litre
  • Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 89.71 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 82.93 per litre

Crude Oil price falls

Crude oil price fell on Tuesday morning. US WTI crude futures for June traded at $64.52 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were down at $67.87 per barrel, according to Reuters. 

