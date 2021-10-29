Petrol and diesel price October 29: Fuel rates hiked to record highs; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Fuel rates have been increased 21 times so far this month. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel were increased by oil marketing companies for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 108.64 per litre, up by 35 paise since yesterday. Meanwhile, diesel in the capital city was retailing at Rs 97.37 per litre, a 35 paise increase. Petrol and diesel rates have increased 21 times so far in October, hiking the price of petrol by Rs 7 per litre and Rs 7.5 per litre for diesel. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 114.47 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 105.49 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 105.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 101.59 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 109.12 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 100.49 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 113.98 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 103.38 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 112.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 103.35 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 113.00 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 106.22 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 105.78 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 98.02 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 110.68 per litre; Diesel prices – 100.53 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 104.55 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.08 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 106.19 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 98.12 per litre

Crude Oil price

While petrol and diesel price have been increasing rapidly, Crude oil prices are set for the first weekly decline since August. A surprise rise US crude oil stockpiles have forced crude oil prices to come down this week. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $84.44 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $82.77 a barrel.