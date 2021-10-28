Petrol and diesel price Today: Petrol up Rs 6.65 in October, diesel up Rs 7.15; Check price in metros here

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on October 28 were hiked again, taking petrol price in Mumbai above Rs 114 per litre mark.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel were increased by oil marketing companies for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 108.29 per litre, up by 35 paise since yesterday. Meanwhile, diesel in the capital city was retailing at Rs 97.02 per litre, up 35 paise. Petrol and diesel rates have increased 20 times so far in October. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 114.14 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 105.12 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.
Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune
-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 105.13 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 101.25 per litre
-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 108.78per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 100.14 per litre
-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 113.64 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 103.02 per litre
-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 112.06 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 102.98 per litre
-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 112.64 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 105.84 per litre
-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 105.44 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.67 per litre
-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 110.34 per litre; Diesel prices – 100.18 per litre
-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 104.22 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.73 per litre
-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 105.85 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.77 per litre
Crude Oil price
Crude oil prices slipped again on Thursday morning after data showed an increase in US crude oil stockpiles. Crude prices have rallied recently on the back of high demand. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $83.22 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $81.38 a barrel.
