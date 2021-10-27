Petrol and diesel price October 27: Fuel rates set fresh all-time highs; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and diesel rates have increased 19 times so far in October. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel were increased by oil marketing companies today, after a two-day pause. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 107.94 per litre, hiked by 35 paise since yesterday. Meanwhile, diesel in the capital city was retailing at Rs 96.67 per litre, up 35 paise. Petrol and diesel rates have increased 19 times so far in October. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 113.80 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 104.75 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 104.83 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 100.92 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 108.45 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.78 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 113.31 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 102.66 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 111.70 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 102.60 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 112.27 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 105.46 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 105.10 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.32 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 110.00 per litre; Diesel prices – 99.82 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 103.88 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.38 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 105.51 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.42 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices slipped again on Wednesday morning after data showed an increase in US crude oil stockpiles. Crude prices have rallied recently on the back of high demand. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $86.15 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $84.39 a barrel.