Petrol and diesel price October 26: Rates unchanged for 2nd day straight; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on October 26 were left unchanged for the second consecutive day, taking fuel price in Mumbai above Rs 113 per litre mark.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel were left unchanged by oil marketing companies for the second day straight on Tuesday. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 107.59 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 96.32 per litre. Petrol and diesel rates have increased 18 times so far in October. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 113.46 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 104.38 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.
Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune
-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 104.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 100.59 per litre
-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 108.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.43 per litre
-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 112.97 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 102.29 per litre
-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 111.34 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 102.33 per litre
-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 111.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 105.08 per litre
-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 104.76 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.97 per litre
-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 109.65 per litre; Diesel prices – 99.47 per litre
-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 103.55 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.03 per litre
-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 105.17 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.07 per litre
Crude Oil price
Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday after successive hikes in the previous days. Crude prices have been rallying on stronger demand. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $85.79 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $83.55 a barrel.
