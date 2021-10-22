Petrol and diesel price October 22: Rates hiked for 3rd day straight; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on October 22 were hiked again, taking price in Mumbai to Rs 112.78 per litre.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel were hiked for the third consecutive day on Friday by oil marketing companies. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 106.89 per litre, up 35 paise from yesterday while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 95.62 per litre, an increase of 35 paise. Petrol and diesel rates have increased 16 times so far in October. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 112.78 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 103.63 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.
- ‘Fillionaire’: Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Modi government over rising petrol, diesel prices
- Petrol and diesel price October 20: Rates hit record highs after fresh hike; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here
- Petrol and diesel price October 19: Rates constant at all-time highs; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here
Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune
-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 103.92 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.92 per litre
-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 107.44 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 98.73 per litre
-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 112.30 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 101.57 per litre
-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 110.61 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 101.49 per litre
-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 111.18 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 104.32 per litre
-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 104.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.26 per litre
-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 108.97 per litre; Diesel prices – 98.77 per litre
-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 102.88 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.33 per litre
-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 104.49 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.37 per litre
Crude Oil price
Crude oil prices continued to march higher on Friday morning as investors gauged the demand-supply imbalance across the globe. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $84.85 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $82.70 a barrel.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.