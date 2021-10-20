Petrol and diesel price October 20: Rates hit record highs after fresh hike; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and diesel price has been hiked 14 times so far in October. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel were hiked once again by oil marketing companies on Wednesday morning after a two-day hiatus. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 106.19 per litre, up 35 paise from yesterday while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 94.92 per litre, an increase of 35 paise. Petrol and diesel rates have increased 14 times so far in October. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 112.11 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 102.89 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 103.31 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.26 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 106.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 98.03 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 111.63 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 100.84 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 109.89 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 100.75 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 110.46 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 103.56 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 103.40 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.56 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 108.28 per litre; Diesel prices – 98.06 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 102.21 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.64 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 103.81 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.66 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices were up once again as investors continued to gauge the demand-supply imbalance across the globe. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $85.08 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $82.96 a barrel.