Petrol and diesel price October 12: Rates unchanged but sit at record highs; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Updated: October 12, 2021 8:34 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on October 12 was left unchanged after seven days of consecutive hikes. Petrol price in Delhi, Mumbai is at all-time high.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaPetrol and Diesel price have been increased 9 times so far this month. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Price of petrol and diesel were left unchanged on Tuesday by oil marketing companies after seven days of successive hikes. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 104.44 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 93.17 per litre. Petrol and diesel rates have increased 9 times so far in October. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 110.41 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 101.03 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 101.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.59 per litre
-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 105.09 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.28 per litre
-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 109.95 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.03 per litre
-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 108.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 98.89 per litre
-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 108.64 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 101.66 per litre
-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 101.70 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.80 per litre
-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 106.57 per litre; Diesel prices – 96.30 per litre
-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 100.53 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.90 per litre
-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 102.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.91 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices weakened on Tuesday morning for the first time in four days. The global energy crisis has been pushing oil prices higher as demand rises. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $83.39 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $80.19 a barrel.

Switch to Hindi Edition
