Petrol and diesel price November 5: Rates fall after govt trims taxes, price drops further in BJP-ruled states

Updated: November 05, 2021 10:32 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on November 5 were down from highs as Center and State government announced reduction in taxes. Price on Delhi in still above Rs 100 per litre mark.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaMumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 109.98 per litre. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel have been trimmed as center and state governments decided to cut taxes on the occasion of Diwali. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 103.97 per litre, nearly Rs 7 less than what it did earlier this week. Meanwhile diesel in the capital city was retailing at Rs 86.67 per litre, down over Rs 12. Rates have been reduced as center government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 and Rs 10 on diesel. State governments have additionally trimmed VAT, brining fuel rates lower in various states. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. 

BJP ruled states reduce rates further

Petrol price in Karnataka’s Bengaluru has been brought down by nearly Rs 13 per litre
Uttar Pradesh’s Noida the price is Rs 12 per litre lower today
Haryana’s Gurugram has seen a Rs 10 per litre fall in petrol price
In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad the price has been trimmed by Rs 11 per litre

Meanwhile in New Delhi, the petrol price has been cut by Rs 6 per litre only. Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 109.98 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 94.14 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol price still sits above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 101.42 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.44 per litre
-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 104.67 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.79 per litre
-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 109.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.31 per litre
-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 100.58 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.01 per litre
-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 108.20 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.62 per litre
-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 95.51 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.01 per litre
-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 106.20 per litre; Diesel prices – 89.83 per litre
-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 94.23 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.90 per litre
-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 95.90 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.11 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil price moved higher on Friday as OPEC ignored calls to increase supply of oil. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $81.36 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $79.78 a barrel.

