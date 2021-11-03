Petrol and diesel price November 3: Fuel rate steady at all-time highs; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on November 3 were left unchanged by OMC, leaving the price in Delhi at a staggering Rs 110 per litre mark.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel were left unchanged by oil marketing companies on Wednesday, after seven days of successive hikes. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 110.04 per litre, while diesel in the capital city was retailing at Rs 98.42 per litre, same as yesterday. Rates were increased for seven successive days till yesterday. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 115.85 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 106.62 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.
Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune
-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 106.66 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 102.59 per litre
-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 110.49 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 101.56 per litre
-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 115.34 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 104.48 per litre
-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 113.93 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 104.50 per litre
-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 114.49 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 107.40 per litre
-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 107.20 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.12 per litre
-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 112.14 per litre; Diesel prices – 101.66 per litre
-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 105.94 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 98.16 per litre
-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 107.61 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.22 per litre
Crude Oil price
Crude oil prices slipped on Wednesday morning as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase its supply of oil. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $83.74 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $82.59 a barrel.
