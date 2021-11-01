Petrol and diesel price November 1: Fuel rates hiked for 6th day straight; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 115.50 per litre. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel were increased by oil marketing companies for the sixth consecutive day on Monday. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 109.69 per litre, up by 35 paise since yesterday. Meanwhile, diesel in the capital city was retailing at Rs 98.42 per litre, a 35 paise increase. Petrol and diesel rates were increased 23 times in October. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 115.50 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 106.62 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 106.35 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 102.59 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 110.15 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 101.56 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 115.00 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 104.48 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 113.56 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 104.50 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 114.12 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 107.40 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 106.85 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.12 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 111.79 per litre; Diesel prices – 101.66 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 105.59 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 98.16 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 107.26 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.22 per litre

Crude Oil price

While petrol and diesel price have been increasing rapidly, Crude oil prices were down on Monday morning as China released reserves of oil. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $83.52 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $83.20 a barrel.