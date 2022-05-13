Petrol and diesel price May 13: Fuel cost unchanged; Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities here

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol prices have now been left untouched for 37 consecutive days by oil marketing companies (OMC). Prices have been steady since April 6 after OMCs hiked prices by Rs 10 per litre through 14 price hikes across major cities that started on March 22. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi is currently priced at Rs 105.41 per litre, after the last hike of 80 paise nearly a month ago. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.

Prices have increased across states but the magnitude of the revision in prices varies from state to state. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Petrol prices have touched fresh highs recently, hitting as much as Rs 122.93 per litre in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

Although prices have been steady for more than a month now, the sharp up-move charted by fuel earlier has continued to weigh in on inflation. “While retail motor fuel prices were kept on hold for a large part of the month, averaging the effects of higher fuel prices over March implies that the upward monthly momentum remained sizeable,” analysts at Barclays said. Retail inflation came in at 7.79% in April, an 8-year high.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs 120.51 per litre, Diesel price: 104.77 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 105.41 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 96.67 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 110.85 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 100.94 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 115.12 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 99.83 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 111.09 per litre, Diesel: Rs 94.79 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 105.47 per litre, Diesel: Rs 97.03 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 105.86 per litre, Diesel: Rs 97.10 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 104.74, Diesel: Rs 90.83 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices gained on Friday morning, reversing some losses from earlier in the week. Rising inflation worries, weak global growth outlook and reviving covid-19 cases continue to weigh in on investor sentiment. Brent crude futures were up 97 cents to trade near $108.42 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1 to hover around $107 a barrel.