Petrol and diesel price May 12: Fuel cost unchanged; Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities here

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol prices have now been left untouched for more than a month now (36 days) by oil marketing companies (OMC). Prices have been steady since April 6 after OMCs hiked prices by Rs 10 per litre through 14 price hikes across major cities that started on March 22. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi is currently priced at Rs 105.41 per litre, after the last hike of 80 paise nearly a month ago. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.

Prices have increased across states but the magnitude of the revision in prices varies from state to state. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Petrol prices have touched fresh highs recently, hitting as much as Rs 122.93 per litre in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs 120.51 per litre, Diesel price: 104.77 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 105.41 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 96.67 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 110.85 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 100.94 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 115.12 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 99.83 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 111.09 per litre, Diesel: Rs 94.79 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 105.47 per litre, Diesel: Rs 97.03 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 105.86 per litre, Diesel: Rs 97.10 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 104.74, Diesel: Rs 90.83 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices were moving lower on Thursday morning, as investors weighed the concerns around slowing global economic growth which could hit demand for the commodity. Further, Russia’s sanctions on some European companies have also hit the commodity market. Brent crude futures fell 9 cents to trade near $107.42 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 13 cents to hover around $105.58 a barrel.