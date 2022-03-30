Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the eighth time in nine days by oil marketing companies (OMC). Fuel rates have now increased by roughly Rs 5.60 per litre after OMC hiked prices for the first time last Tuesday. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 101.01 per litre up from Rs 100.21 per litre yesterday, an increase of 80 paise from yesterday while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 92.27 from Rs 91.47, an increase of 80 paise from yesterday. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 115.88 and Rs 100.10, respectively. Pieces were hiked last week for the first time in 4 months. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

OMCs had earlier, neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates for more than 100 days, while international oil prices were volatile. Prices have increased across states but the magnitude of the revision in prices varies from state to state. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Analysts had expected an increase in fuel rates as crude oil prices were hurting the government’s kitty.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs Rs 115.88 per litre, Diesel price: 100.10 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 101.01 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 106.69 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 96.76 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 110.52 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 95.42 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol price: Rs 106.46 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 90.49 per litre

Noida: Petrol price: Rs 101.68 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.62 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol price: Rs 101.47 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.70 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol price: Rs 100.42 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 86.73 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol price: Rs 114.52 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 100.71 per litre

Crude Oil prices climb higher

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday morning as talks between Russia and Ukraine signalled to be moving towards de-escalation. The supply of crude oil remains tight hence prices moved higher. Brent crude futures were up $1.35 or 1.2% to trade at $111.58 per barrel after having traded as high as $112.78 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped to trade at $105.53 a barrel.