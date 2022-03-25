Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on March 25 was hiked for third time this week.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the third time this week on Friday by oil marketing companies (OMC). Fuel rates have increased by as much as Rs 2.40 per litre after OMC hiked prices after a 4-month pause. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 97.81 per litre, an increase of 80 paise while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 89.07 up from Rs 88.27 per litre yesterday. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 112.51 and Rs 96.70, respectively. Pieces were hiked on Tuesday for the first time in 4 months. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

OMCs had neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates for more than 100 days till Tuesday, while international oil prices were volatile. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Analysts had expected an increase in fuel rates as crude oil prices were hurting the government’s kitty.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs 112.51 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 96.70 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price – Rs 97.81 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 89.07 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 103.67 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 93.71 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 107.18 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.22 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol price: Rs 103.11 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 87.37 per litre

Noida: Petrol price: Rs 97.90 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.43 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol price: Rs 98.30 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.52 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol price: Rs 96.59 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 83.12 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol price – Rs 110.91 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 97.24 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol price – Rs 108.98 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 96.01 per litre

Crude Oil prices slips

Crude oil prices slipped on Friday morning as fears of supply ease as the United States and allies consider releasing oil from storage, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures were trading $117.96 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $111.14 a barrel.