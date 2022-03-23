Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on March 23, 2022, Wednesday for second day in a row. Consumers will have to shell out as much as 80 paise per litre more from today as compared to Tuesday.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on March 23, 2022, Wednesday for second day in a row. Consumers will have to shell out as much as 80 paise per litre more from today as compared to Tuesday after the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) hiked prices. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 97.01 per litre, up from Rs 96.21 per litre yesterday, while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 88.27 pet litre, up from Rs 87.47 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 111.58 and Rs 95.74, respectively. Wednesday’s price hike is the second rate increase since the Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) started the hiking petroleum products price after a gap of more than four months.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. OMCs had neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates for more than 100 days till today, while international oil prices were volatile. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Analysts had expected an increase in fuel rates as crude oil prices were hurting the government’s kitty.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs 111.58 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 95.74 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price – Rs 97.01 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 88.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 102.96 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.99 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 91.42 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol price: Rs 102.26 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 86.58 per litre

Noida: Petrol price: Rs 97.10 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 88.63 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol price: Rs 97.50 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 86.72 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol price – Rs 110.01 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 96.37 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol price – Rs 96.87 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 88.42 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol price – Rs 108.11 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 95.17 per litre

Crude Oil prices rise:

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell last week, underlining how tight global supplies are amid the hit to Russian output from economic sanctions on Moscow. Brent crude futures climbed $1.06, or 0.9%, to $116.54 a barrel at 0213 GMT, after falling 14 cents in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 87 cents, or 0.8%, to $110.14 a barrel, after falling 14 cents in the previous session.