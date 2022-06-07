Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: The prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged by the OMCs for the sixteenth day straigh on Tuesday. Prices have remained steady since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel earlier on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre last month, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. After the Central government’s decision to cut excise duty, several state governments slashed VAT on petrol and diesel.

After the finance minister’s move, the Kerala government announced a cut in tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively. The Rajasthan government has reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 2.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.16 per litre. The Maharashtra government reduced VAT on one per litre petrol by Rs 2.08 and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre. The Odisha government also reduced taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.23 and Rs 1.36 a litre respectively.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs 111.35 per litre, Diesel price: 97.28 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday morning as investors saw comfort in the easing of covid restrictions in China and OPEC+ decision to increase output. Brent crude futures were up 19 cents to trade above $119 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $118.75, rising 25 cents, according to Reuters. Earlier on Monday, WTI hit a high of $120.99 per barrel.