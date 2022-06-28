Petrol and diesel price June 28: Fuel rates remain steady; Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities here

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: The prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain unchanged on Tuesday as OMCs kept prices steady for more than a month now. Prices have remained undisturbed since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel as they pass on the excise duty cut to consumers in India, which meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs 111.35 per litre, Diesel price: 97.28 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday morning, as investors gauged the impact of comments from UAE’s energy minister, who said the country is producing near capacity. Brent crude futures were up $1.08 to trade at $116.17 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $110.64, a barrel, gaining $1.07, according to Reuters.