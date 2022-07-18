Petrol and diesel price July 18: Fuel rates remain steady; Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities here

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 18, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month except for Maharashtra where chief minister (CM) Eknath Shinde on Friday announced a cut in value added tax (VAT) of Rs 5 per litre for petrol and of Rs 3 per litre for diesel. For the rest of the country, the prices have held steady for nearly two months. The last reduction in prices came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21.

Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol now costs Rs 106.31 against Rs 111.35 earlier while diesel retails at Rs 94.27, down from Rs 97.28 per litre earlier. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented from 6 am every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state because of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.27 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices fell $1 in early trading in Asia on Monday, cutting into gains from Friday, as attention turned back to rising COVID-19 cases in China and the prospect of lockdowns again reducing fuel demand in the world’s top oil importing nation. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery dropped $1.54, or 1.6%, to $96.05 a barrel at 0055 GMT, after climbing 1.9% on Friday. Brent crude futures for September settlement fell $1.47, or 1.5%, to $99.69 a barrel, paring a 2.1% gain from Friday, according to Reuters.