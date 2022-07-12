Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: The prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday, July 12 were left untouched as OMCs continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices for nearly two months now. Prices have remained steady after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel retails at Rs 97.28 per litre.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented from 6 am every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state because of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Earlier on July 2, the government of India imposed an export tax on petrol, diesel, and ATF. The government proposed a Rs 6 per litre tax on the export of petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per litre tax on the export of diesel.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs 111.35 per litre, Diesel price: 97.28 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices were seen slipping on Tuesday morning. Brent crude futures were down $1.47 to trade at $105.63 a barrel. WTI Crude was at $102.50 a barrel, falling $1.59. A growing fear of a global recession has been weighing in on the commodity in recent days.