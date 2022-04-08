Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged by oil marketing companies (OMC) on April 8, for the second consecutive day, after having hiked prices for 14 times so far. Prices have increased by roughly Rs 10 per litre across major cities. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 105.41 per litre, after last hike of 80 paise that came on Wednesday. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Pieces were hiked for the first time in 4 months, 15 days ago. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.

OMCs had earlier, neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates for more than 100 days, while international oil prices were volatile. Prices have increased across states but the magnitude of the revision in prices varies from state to state. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Analysts had expected an increase in fuel rates as crude oil prices were hurting the government’s kitty.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs Rs 120.51 per litre, Diesel price: 104.77 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 105.41 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 96.67 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 110.85 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 100.94 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 115.12 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 99.83 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 111.09 per litre, Diesel: Rs 94.79 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 105.47 per litre, Diesel: Rs 97.03 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 105.86 per litre, Diesel: Rs 97.10 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 104.74, Diesel: Rs 90.83 per litre

Crude Oil prices rise

Crude oil prices gained on Friday morning after countries released large oil stocks to offset supply. Brent crude futures were up 13 cents or 0.1% trading at $100.71 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 35 cents or 0.4% to sit at $96.38 a barrel, according to Reuters.