Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again by oil marketing companies (OMC) on April 5 — the 13th hike in 15 days. So far prices have increased by roughly Rs 9.20 per litre across major cities. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 104.61 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 95.87. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 119.67 and Rs 103.92, respectively. Pieces were hiked for the first time in 4 months, 15 days ago. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.

OMCs had earlier, neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates for more than 100 days, while international oil prices were volatile. Prices have increased across states but the magnitude of the revision in prices varies from state to state. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Analysts had expected an increase in fuel rates as crude oil prices were hurting the government’s kitty.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs Rs 119.672 per litre, Diesel price: 103.92 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 104.61 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 95.87 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 110.09 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 100.18 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 114.28 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 99.02 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 110.25 per litre, Diesel: Rs 94.01 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre, Diesel: Rs 96.23 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 105.06 per litre, Diesel: Rs 96.30 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 103.96, Diesel: Rs 90.09 per litre

Crude Oil prices move up

Crude oil prices increased on Tuesday morning as investors gauged the possibility of more sanctions on Russia. Brent crude futures were up $1.58 or 1.5% trading around $109.11 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.6 or 1.6% to sit at $104.98 a barrel, according to Reuters.