Petrol and diesel price April 29: Fuel rates kept unchanged; Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities here

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol prices have been left untouched for the 23rd day running by oil marketing companies (OMC) on April 29. Prices have been steady since April 6 after OMCs hiked prices by Rs 10 per litre through 14 price hikes across major cities. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 105.41 per litre, after the last hike of 80 paise three weeks ago. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 95.87. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost Rs 105.86 and Rs 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates. Prices have increased across states but the magnitude of the revision in prices varies from state to state. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Petrol prices have touched fresh highs recently, hitting as much as Rs 122.93 per litre in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs 120.51 per litre, Diesel price: 104.77 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 105.41 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 95.87 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 110.85 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 100.94 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 115.12 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 99.83 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 111.09 per litre, Diesel: Rs 94.79 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 105.47 per litre, Diesel: Rs 97.03 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 105.86 per litre, Diesel: Rs 97.10 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 104.74, Diesel: Rs 90.83 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices moved lower on Friday. Brent crude oil was down 59 cents trading at $107 per barrel, indicating a downward trend in crude oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 63 cents to $104.7 a barrel. However, given the uncertainties surrounding China’s virus predicament and the Fed’s upcoming monetary policy decisions, volatility may persist.