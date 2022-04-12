Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were not changed by oil marketing companies (OMC) on April 11, for the sixth day running. Prices were increased by roughly Rs 10 per litre across major cities. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 105.41 per litre, after last hike of 80 paise that came last Wednesday. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Pieces were hiked for the first time in 4 months, 15 days ago. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.

Prices have increased across states but the magnitude of the revision in prices varies from state to state. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Analysts had expected an increase in fuel rates as crude oil prices were hurting the government’s kitty.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs Rs 120.51 per litre, Diesel price: 104.77 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 105.41 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 96.67 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 110.85 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 100.94 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 115.12 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 99.83 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 111.09 per litre, Diesel: Rs 94.79 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 105.47 per litre, Diesel: Rs 97.03 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 105.86 per litre, Diesel: Rs 97.10 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 104.74, Diesel: Rs 90.83 per litre

Crude Oil price gains

Crude oil prices were up on Tuesday morning, a day after the commodity registered sharp losses. Investors are gauging if there could be further sanctions on Russia while OPEC has warned that increasing output would impossible. Brent crude futures rose 85 cents to trade at $99.33 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.04 at $95.33 a barrel, according to Reuters.