Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged by oil marketing companies (OMC) on April 1, taking a breather after 9 hikes in 10 days. So far prices have increased by Rs 6.40 per litre across major cities. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 101.81 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 93.07. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94, respectively. Pieces were hiked last week for the first time in 4 months. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.

OMCs had earlier, neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates for more than 100 days, while international oil prices were volatile. Prices have increased across states but the magnitude of the revision in prices varies from state to state. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Analysts had expected an increase in fuel rates as crude oil prices were hurting the government’s kitty.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs Rs 116.72 per litre, Diesel price: 100.94 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 101.81 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 93.07 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 107.45 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 97.52 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 111.35 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 96.22 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 107.30 per litre, Diesel: Rs 91.27 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 101.87 per litre, Diesel: Rs 93.42 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 102.27 per litre, Diesel: Rs 93.50 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 101.20, Diesel: Rs 87.48 per litre

Crude Oil prices volatile

Crude oil prices were volatile on Friday morning as investors gauged the possible outcome of a meeting between oil-consuming nations that were planning to release oil from reserves as prices soar. Brent crude futures were trading around $104.76 per barrel after having traded as high as $112.78 per barrel earlier in the week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped to trade at $100.22 a barrel.