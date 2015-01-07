​​ ​
  4. Outlook: Gold price seen positive

Outlook: Gold price seen positive

Gold price jumped more than 1 percent to a three-week high on Tuesday...

Published: January 7, 2015 7:10 PM
gold, gold price, gold price India, gold rate

Gold futures were likely to find support at ,180 an ounce and resistance at ,255. (PTI)

Gold price jumped more than 1 percent to a three-week high on Tuesday as investors continued to eye Greece’s future in the Euro zone and await upcoming Federal Reserve minutes for hints on the timing of an interest rate hike widely expected this year. Political uncertainty in Greece ahead of the country’s elections on Jan.25 has renewed fears of a possible Greek exit from the Euro zone.

Gold futures were likely to find support at $1,180 an ounce and resistance at $1,255.

In upcoming days, we can expect COMEX Gold February Futures prices to trade on positive note on the back of concern over Greece’s future in the Euro zone. Technically If COMEX Gold breaks the level of $1223 then it can test the level of $1250 and $1280 on upside. If MCX Gold Feb futures sustains above the levels of 27500 on upside then upward movement can be seen till the levels of 27700 and 28000.

Vivek Gupta, CMT-Director Research, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tags: Gold
  1. Karen Mo
    Jan 7, 2015 at 10:24 pm
    Anything less than taking full, physical ownership and you don't really own the Gold. If you ever buy it, make sure it is in YOUR possession. Nobody else's. Get a safe and store it in a safe spot if you have less than 25k. If you have more, store it in a bank box that has insurance. I usually buy mine from Gramercy Gold since it's below market price and I've been working with them for years, but any solid buyer will do. But as always - make sure you have it IN YOUR POSSESSION. Why? Just ask Germany. America owes them 500 tons and all they got back was 5 tons. The other 495 tons is GONE. No trace whatsoever. And the government has refused to allow audits or inspections of any kind on it's Gold holdings. The only reason why anyone would do that is if they don't have it to begin with. So what does Germany get instead? A big I.O.U. and a 'promise' that we will get their Gold back to them someday. LOL, yeah right.
    Reply

    Go to Top