OTP for cheaper food: These veggie prices may soon fall as output set to rise

Onion, tomato, and potato prices may soon moderate as the government expects their production to significantly increase in the current fiscal. Onion production is expected to increase by 7.17 per cent on-year, while potato and tomato productions are expected to increase by 3.49 per cent and 1.68 per cent on-year respectively, according to the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare. Notably, the production of these three vegetables fell in the last fiscal year. Altogether, the increased production of these three items has pulled up the average production of vegetables. “The vegetable production is expected to increase by 2.64 per cent mainly due to increased production of onion, potato, and tomato,” the government said in its report.

The government has today released the Final Estimates of 2018-19 and 1st Advance Estimates of 2019-20 of the area and production of various horticulture crops. It is also expected that the total horticulture production in the current fiscal will surge by 0.84 per cent, compared to FY19. However, fruit production is estimated to contract in the current fiscal year. The fruits production is expected to be lower by 2.27 per cent in 2019-20 over 2018-19, mainly due to loss in production of grapes, banana, mango, citrus, papaya, and pomegranate.

Meanwhile, the skyrocketing vegetable prices, especially onion prices have been burning a hole in the common man’s pocket for a long time due to which the government had to import the commodity to check prices and to fulfill domestic demand. Now, with the expectation of a surge in onion production by over 7 per cent in the current fiscal year, the prices may likely fall to bring itself to a comfortable level. The area of production of vegetables has also increased in the current fiscal.