OPEC agrees to cut crude oil output; may decide final figures by Friday

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2018. REUTERS

OPEC agreed on Thursday a tentative deal to cut oil output but has not yet come up with a final figure, an OPEC delegate said. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said earlier that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries needed non-OPEC Russia to come on board with cuts. He said a final decision by OPEC and its allies was likely by Friday evening.

(More details are awaited.)